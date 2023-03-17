Kent State vs. Indiana: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) will be looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) on Friday. This 4-13 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket tips off at 9:55 PM.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Kent State matchup in this article.
Kent State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Kent State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-4.5)
|140.5
|-200
|+165
|DraftKings
|Indiana (-4)
|141.5
|-180
|+155
|PointsBet
|Indiana (-4.5)
|141.5
|-200
|+165
Kent State vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Kent State has compiled a 20-10-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread when playing as at least 4-point underdogs in two of two chances this season.
- Indiana has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Hoosiers games have hit the over 19 out of 31 times this season.
Kent State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- The implied probability of Kent State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
