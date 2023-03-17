The No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) will be looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) on Friday. This 4-13 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket tips off at 9:55 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Kent State matchup in this article.

Kent State vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Kent State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Kent State Moneyline
BetMGM Indiana (-4.5) 140.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Indiana (-4) 141.5 -180 +155 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Indiana (-4.5) 141.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Kent State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

  • Kent State has compiled a 20-10-1 record against the spread this year.
  • The Golden Flashes have covered the spread when playing as at least 4-point underdogs in two of two chances this season.
  • Indiana has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • Hoosiers games have hit the over 19 out of 31 times this season.

Kent State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • The implied probability of Kent State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

