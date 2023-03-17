Kent State vs. Indiana Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - NCAA Tournament First Round
Friday's game features the Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) facing off at MVP Arena (on March 17) at 9:55 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-70 victory for Indiana.
Based on our computer prediction, Kent State is projected to cover the spread (4.5) against Indiana. The two teams are projected to exceed the 139.5 over/under.
Kent State vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 9:55 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Albany, New York
- Venue: MVP Arena
- Line: Indiana -4.5
- Point Total: 139.5
- Moneyline (To Win): Indiana -190, Kent State +155
Kent State vs. Indiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 73, Kent State 70
Spread & Total Prediction for Kent State vs. Indiana
- Pick ATS:
Kent State (+4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (139.5)
Indiana is 15-13-0 against the spread this season compared to Kent State's 20-10-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Hoosiers are 17-11-0 and the Golden Flashes are 12-18-0. The two teams combine to score 151.6 points per game, 12.1 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Indiana is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Kent State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
Kent State Performance Insights
- The Golden Flashes are outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game, with a +371 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.6 points per game (59th in college basketball) and allow 65.7 per contest (53rd in college basketball).
- The 32.4 rebounds per game Kent State accumulates rank 138th in the country, 1.7 more than the 30.7 its opponents grab.
- Kent State knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (115th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 33.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31%.
- Kent State wins the turnover battle by 4.5 per game, committing 11.1 (101st in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.6.
