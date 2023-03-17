The Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) are scheduled to square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at MVP Arena, with a start time of 9:55 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Sincere Carry are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Kent State vs. Indiana

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TBS

Kent State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Kent State defeated Toledo on Saturday, 93-78. Its top scorer was Carry with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sincere Carry 26 3 4 0 0 4 Malique Jacobs 18 13 6 1 3 0 Chris Payton 17 5 0 0 2 0

Kent State Players to Watch

Malique Jacobs is putting up 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, making 39.3% of his shots from the field.

Miryne Thomas is the Golden Flashes' top rebounder (5.5 per game), and he posts 10.6 points and 0.8 assists.

Chris Payton is averaging 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 75% of his shots from the floor.

Cli'Ron Hornbeak is putting up 5.6 points, 5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 73.1% of his shots from the field.

Kent State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)