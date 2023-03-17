The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) are 4.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) on Friday, beginning at 9:55 PM on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 4-13 matchup before filling out your bracket. The over/under is set at 139.5 in the matchup.

Kent State vs. Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -4.5 139.5

Golden Flashes Betting Records & Stats

Kent State has combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points in 19 of 30 games this season.

Kent State's outings this season have a 142.3-point average over/under, 2.8 more points than this game's point total.

Kent State's ATS record is 20-10-0 this year.

Kent State has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

This season, the Golden Flashes have been at least a +155 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kent State has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Kent State vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 21 75% 75 151.6 68.5 134.2 142.4 Kent State 19 63.3% 76.6 151.6 65.7 134.2 143.8

Additional Kent State Insights & Trends

Kent State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Golden Flashes have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.

The Golden Flashes' 76.6 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 68.5 the Hoosiers allow.

Kent State has put together a 14-9 ATS record and a 23-3 overall record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.

Indiana vs. Kent State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 15-13-0 9-5 17-11-0 Kent State 20-10-0 2-0 12-18-0

Kent State vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits

Indiana Kent State 15-2 Home Record 15-0 5-7 Away Record 9-6 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-12-0

