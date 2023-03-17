The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) will try to defeat the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup tips off at 12:40 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Xavier vs. Kennesaw State matchup.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: truTV

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends

Xavier is 18-14-0 ATS this season.

In the Musketeers' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Kennesaw State has covered 20 times in 31 matchups with a spread this year.

Owls games have gone over the point total 16 out of 31 times this year.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Sportsbooks rate Xavier much higher (18th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (24th-best).

The Musketeers have experienced the 67th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the start of the season to +6000.

Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

