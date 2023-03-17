The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) will try to defeat the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup tips off at 12:40 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Xavier vs. Kennesaw State matchup.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Xavier Moneyline Kennesaw State Moneyline
BetMGM Xavier (-12.5) 154.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Xavier (-12.5) 154 -750 +550 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Xavier (-11.5) 151.5 -714 +475 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends

  • Xavier is 18-14-0 ATS this season.
  • In the Musketeers' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
  • Kennesaw State has covered 20 times in 31 matchups with a spread this year.
  • Owls games have gone over the point total 16 out of 31 times this year.

Xavier Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Sportsbooks rate Xavier much higher (18th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (24th-best).
  • The Musketeers have experienced the 67th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the start of the season to +6000.
  • Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

