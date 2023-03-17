Friday's first-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Xavier Musketeers (25-9) and the Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) at Greensboro Coliseum at 12:40 PM ET features the Musketeers' Jack Nunge and the Owls' Chris Youngblood as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Kennesaw State

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: truTV

Xavier's Last Game

Xavier dropped its previous game to Marquette, 65-51, on Saturday. Adam Kunkel led the way with 14 points, plus four boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adam Kunkel 14 4 1 1 0 4 Desmond Claude 11 4 3 0 0 1 Jerome Hunter 10 8 2 0 0 0

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge puts up a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 14.1 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Colby Jones posts 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach Freemantle puts up 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Kunkel is putting up 10.5 points, 3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)