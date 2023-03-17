The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) are a 12.5-point favorite in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup tips off at 12:40 PM on truTV. Here are insights into this Midwest Region 3-14 matchup to help you fill out your bracket. The point total is 154.5 for the matchup.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -12.5 154.5

Xavier Betting Records & Stats

Xavier's 30 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 154.5 points 18 times.

Xavier's contests this year have an average point total of 155.5, one more point than this game's over/under.

The Musketeers have gone 16-14-0 ATS this season.

Xavier has been the favorite in 19 games this season and won 16 (84.2%) of those contests.

Xavier has been at least a -750 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 88.2% chance of a victory for Xavier.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 18 60% 81.4 156.7 74.1 143 152.2 Kennesaw State 8 28.6% 75.3 156.7 68.9 143 142.7

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

Xavier is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

Four of Musketeers' last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Musketeers record 12.5 more points per game (81.4) than the Owls allow (68.9).

Xavier has a 14-8 record against the spread and a 23-3 record overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 16-14-0 3-5 19-11-0 Kennesaw State 19-9-0 2-1 17-11-0

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Home/Away Splits

Xavier Kennesaw State 15-2 Home Record 15-1 7-4 Away Record 10-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

