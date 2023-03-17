Xavier vs. Kennesaw State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) are a 12.5-point favorite in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup tips off at 12:40 PM on truTV. Here are insights into this Midwest Region 3-14 matchup to help you fill out your bracket. The point total is 154.5 for the matchup.
Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 12:40 PM ET
- TV: truTV
- Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Xavier
|-12.5
|154.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Xavier Betting Records & Stats
- Xavier's 30 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 154.5 points 18 times.
- Xavier's contests this year have an average point total of 155.5, one more point than this game's over/under.
- The Musketeers have gone 16-14-0 ATS this season.
- Xavier has been the favorite in 19 games this season and won 16 (84.2%) of those contests.
- Xavier has been at least a -750 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 88.2% chance of a victory for Xavier.
Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 154.5
|% of Games Over 154.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Xavier
|18
|60%
|81.4
|156.7
|74.1
|143
|152.2
|Kennesaw State
|8
|28.6%
|75.3
|156.7
|68.9
|143
|142.7
Additional Xavier Insights & Trends
- Xavier is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- Four of Musketeers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Musketeers record 12.5 more points per game (81.4) than the Owls allow (68.9).
- Xavier has a 14-8 record against the spread and a 23-3 record overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Xavier
|16-14-0
|3-5
|19-11-0
|Kennesaw State
|19-9-0
|2-1
|17-11-0
Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Home/Away Splits
|Xavier
|Kennesaw State
|15-2
|Home Record
|15-1
|7-4
|Away Record
|10-6
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-4-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|11-4-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.4
|80.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.2
|12-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-2-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.