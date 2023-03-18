How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Hofstra on TV or Live Stream - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) play the Hofstra Pride (25-9) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Cincinnati vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- The Bearcats have shot at a 45% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.
- Cincinnati has put together a 17-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.3% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pride sit at 322nd.
- The Bearcats' 77.3 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 66 the Pride give up to opponents.
- Cincinnati has a 17-6 record when giving up fewer than 75.1 points.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Cincinnati averages 82.6 points per game. Away, it averages 70.1.
- In 2022-23 the Bearcats are giving up 4.3 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (71.4).
- Cincinnati makes fewer 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (9.1). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (36.1%).
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Temple
|W 84-54
|Dickies Arena
|3/11/2023
|Houston
|L 69-48
|Dickies Arena
|3/15/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 81-72
|Fifth Third Arena
|3/18/2023
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.