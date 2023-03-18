Saturday's game between the Hofstra Pride (25-9) and Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) going head to head at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has a projected final score of 73-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Hofstra, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on March 18.

The game has no set line.

Cincinnati vs. Hofstra Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Hempstead, New York

Hempstead, New York Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Cincinnati vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 73, Cincinnati 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Hofstra

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-0.1)

Hofstra (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Hofstra's record against the spread so far this season is 17-10-0, while Cincinnati's is 17-11-0. The Pride have hit the over in 13 games, while Bearcats games have gone over 14 times. Over the past 10 games, Hofstra has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Cincinnati has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats put up 77.3 points per game (50th in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per contest (152nd in college basketball). They have a +273 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Cincinnati is 50th in college basketball at 34.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.0 more than the 31.1 its opponents average.

Cincinnati makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball), 3.1 more than its opponents.

Cincinnati has won the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.1 (26th in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (240th in college basketball).

