Top Cincinnati Players to Watch vs. Hofstra - March 18
Landers Nolley II is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, when the Hofstra Pride (25-9) play the Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN+.
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Hofstra
- Game Day: Saturday, March 18
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Arena: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
- Location: Hempstead, New York
Cincinnati's Last Game
On Wednesday, in its most recent game, Cincinnati defeated Virginia Tech 81-72. With 21 points, David Dejulius was its high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|David Dejulius
|21
|6
|7
|2
|0
|0
|Landers Nolley II
|15
|12
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Jeremiah Davenport
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
Cincinnati Players to Watch
Nolley paces the Bearcats in scoring (16.6 points per game) and assists (2.6), and posts 5.8 rebounds. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Dejulius is the Bearcats' top assist man (5.3 per game), and he puts up 14.7 points and 2.2 rebounds.
Viktor Lakhin is averaging a team-leading 7 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 11.5 points and 0.5 assists, making 62.3% of his shots from the floor.
Jeremiah Davenport is putting up 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 36.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
The Bearcats receive 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Mika Adams-Woods.
Cincinnati Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|David Dejulius
|15.1
|3
|6.5
|1.2
|0.1
|1
|Landers Nolley II
|18.4
|6.1
|2.6
|0.8
|0.3
|2.6
|Ody Oguama
|9.7
|7.2
|0.4
|0.7
|0.3
|0
|Jeremiah Davenport
|9.6
|4.1
|1.2
|0.8
|0.4
|2.4
|Mika Adams-Woods
|9.3
|2.3
|3.2
|1
|0
|1.8
