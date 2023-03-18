The Hofstra Pride (25-9) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (22-12) take the floor in a game with no set line at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Hofstra Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Hempstead, New York

Hempstead, New York Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bearcats Betting Records & Stats

The Bearcats have gone over in 14 of their 28 games with a set total (50%).

Cincinnati has gone 17-11-0 ATS this season.

Hofstra's .630 ATS win percentage (17-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than Cincinnati's .607 mark (17-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Cincinnati vs. Hofstra Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hofstra 75.1 152.4 66 135.3 142.6 Cincinnati 77.3 152.4 69.3 135.3 143.5

Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends

Cincinnati is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

Six of the Bearcats' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Bearcats' 77.3 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 66 the Pride allow to opponents.

Cincinnati has put together a 16-5 ATS record and a 19-7 overall record in games it scores more than 66 points.

Hofstra vs. Cincinnati Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hofstra 17-10-0 13-14-0 Cincinnati 17-11-0 14-14-0

Cincinnati vs. Hofstra Home/Away Splits

Hofstra Cincinnati 11-1 Home Record 16-3 11-5 Away Record 4-6 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 79.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.6 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.1 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

