The No. 4 Villanova Wildcats (28-6) take on the No. 13 Cleveland State Vikings (30-4) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, tipping off at 5:00 PM.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Cleveland State vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

The Vikings put up an average of 74.5 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Cleveland State is 25-2 when it scores more than 58.4 points.

Villanova is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.

The Wildcats put up 70.7 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 57.4 the Vikings give up.

Villanova has a 25-3 record when scoring more than 57.4 points.

Cleveland State is 25-1 when giving up fewer than 70.7 points.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 44.1% from the field, only 0.3% higher than Vikings give up.

The Vikings make 26.2% of their shots from the field, 11.8% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Cleveland State Schedule