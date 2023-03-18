The No. 4 Villanova Wildcats (28-6) take on the No. 13 Cleveland State Vikings (30-4) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, tipping off at 5:00 PM.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Cleveland State vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

  • The Vikings put up an average of 74.5 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • Cleveland State is 25-2 when it scores more than 58.4 points.
  • Villanova is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.
  • The Wildcats put up 70.7 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 57.4 the Vikings give up.
  • Villanova has a 25-3 record when scoring more than 57.4 points.
  • Cleveland State is 25-1 when giving up fewer than 70.7 points.
  • This season the Wildcats are shooting 44.1% from the field, only 0.3% higher than Vikings give up.
  • The Vikings make 26.2% of their shots from the field, 11.8% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Cleveland State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 Milwaukee W 65-52 Wolstein Center
3/6/2023 Northern Kentucky W 63-60 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
3/7/2023 Green Bay W 73-61 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
3/18/2023 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

