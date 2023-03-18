The No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) will try to defeat the No. 12 seed Toledo Rockets (28-4) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. This contest tips off at 3:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa State vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

The Rockets' 73.6 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 64.1 the Cyclones allow to opponents.

Toledo is 21-2 when it scores more than 64.1 points.

Iowa State's record is 15-5 when it allows fewer than 73.6 points.

The Cyclones record 13.1 more points per game (75.5) than the Rockets give up (62.4).

Iowa State has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 62.4 points.

Toledo is 23-3 when allowing fewer than 75.5 points.

This season the Cyclones are shooting 42.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Rockets concede.

The Rockets make 49.5% of their shots from the field, 11.5% higher than the Cyclones' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Baylor W 74-63 Municipal Auditorium 3/11/2023 Oklahoma W 82-72 Municipal Auditorium 3/12/2023 Texas W 61-51 Municipal Auditorium 3/18/2023 Toledo - Thompson-Boling Arena

Toledo Schedule