Saturday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) and James Madison Dukes (26-7) matching up at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 78-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET on March 18.

Last time out, the Buckeyes lost 105-72 to Iowa on Sunday.

Ohio State vs. JMU Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Ohio State vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, JMU 61

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

When the Buckeyes defeated the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 2 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 79-75, it was their signature win of the season so far.

The Buckeyes have nine wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Ohio State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 20) on November 30

74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20

81-79 over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 3

JMU Schedule Analysis

The Dukes' signature win of the season came against the Liberty Lady Flames, a top 100 team (No. 94), according to our computer rankings. The Dukes captured the 67-63 home win on November 23.

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on November 23

78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 95) on December 21

80-79 at home over Troy (No. 130) on January 21

58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 148) on February 16

81-51 over Texas State (No. 148) on March 6

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game with a +400 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.8 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and allow 68.3 per contest (278th in college basketball).

In conference games, Ohio State tallies fewer points per game (74.8) than its overall average (80.8).

The Buckeyes are posting 82.9 points per game this season at home, which is 4.9 more points than they're averaging in road games (78).

Ohio State surrenders 64.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 67 on the road.

The Buckeyes have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 74.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 6.5 points fewer than the 80.8 they've scored this season.

JMU Performance Insights