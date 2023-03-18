Saturday's contest features the Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) and the James Madison Dukes (26-7) matching up at Value City Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-61 victory for heavily favored Ohio State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 18.

In their last time out, the Buckeyes lost 105-72 to Iowa on Sunday.

Ohio State vs. JMU Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Ohio State vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, JMU 61

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes' best win this season came in a 79-75 victory over the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on March 4.

The Buckeyes have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (nine).

Ohio State has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 22) on November 30

74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20

81-79 over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 3

JMU Schedule Analysis

The Dukes' signature victory of the season came against the Liberty Lady Flames, a top 100 team (No. 96), according to our computer rankings. The Dukes captured the 67-63 home win on November 23.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Buckeyes are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 121st-most victories.

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 96) on November 23

78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 97) on December 21

80-79 at home over Troy (No. 128) on January 21

58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 146) on February 16

81-51 over Texas State (No. 146) on March 6

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes have a +400 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.5 points per game. They're putting up 80.8 points per game to rank eighth in college basketball and are giving up 68.3 per outing to rank 278th in college basketball.

Ohio State's offense has been less productive in Big Ten matchups this year, putting up 74.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 80.8 PPG.

The Buckeyes average 82.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 78.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.9 points per contest.

Ohio State surrenders 64.5 points per game in home games this year, compared to 67.0 on the road.

In their last 10 games, the Buckeyes have been racking up 74.3 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 80.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

JMU Performance Insights