Pacers vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (47-22) are favored (by 4.5 points) to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (32-38) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 230.5 for the matchup.
Pacers vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-4.5
|230.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has played 37 games this season that have had more than 230.5 combined points scored.
- Indiana's average game total this season has been 233.9, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Indiana is 38-32-0 against the spread this year.
- The Pacers have come away with 22 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Indiana has a record of 7-14, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.
Pacers vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|24
|34.8%
|115.2
|231.1
|110.3
|228.3
|223.6
|Pacers
|37
|52.9%
|115.9
|231.1
|118
|228.3
|232.8
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- Seven of the Pacers' last 10 games have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 21-14-0 record) than away (.486, 17-18-0).
- The Pacers score 5.6 more points per game (115.9) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.3).
- Indiana is 33-16 against the spread and 28-21 overall when it scores more than 110.3 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|76ers
|41-28
|14-17
|40-29
|Pacers
|38-32
|17-16
|35-35
Pacers vs. 76ers Point Insights
|76ers
|Pacers
|115.2
|115.9
|13
|10
|20-6
|33-16
|24-2
|28-21
|110.3
|118
|3
|26
|35-12
|21-11
|36-11
|21-11
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.