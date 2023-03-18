Saturday's game that pits the Texas Longhorns (25-9) against the East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) at Moody Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-53 in favor of Texas, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on March 18.

In their last time out, the Longhorns lost 61-51 to Iowa State on Sunday.

Texas vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, East Carolina 53

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns' signature win this season came against the Oklahoma Sooners, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 16). The Longhorns took home the 78-58 win at home on January 25.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Longhorns are 9-6 (.600%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Texas has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15

67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25

74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 33) on November 27

62-48 over USC (No. 36) on December 18

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on March 8, the Lady Pirates defeated the Memphis Lady Tigers (No. 63 in our computer rankings) by a score of 69-60.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, East Carolina is 5-5 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories, but also tied for the 41st-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Longhorns have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 160th-most in the country.

East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

69-60 over Memphis (No. 63) on March 8

55-47 on the road over Memphis (No. 63) on January 3

46-44 over Houston (No. 69) on March 9

88-83 at home over Houston (No. 69) on February 22

72-64 over Liberty (No. 94) on November 26

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +538 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.8 points per game. They're putting up 73.3 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball and are allowing 57.5 per outing to rank 32nd in college basketball.

In conference matchups, Texas puts up fewer points per game (72.3) than its overall average (73.3).

When playing at home, the Longhorns are scoring 6.8 more points per game (78.7) than they are away from home (71.9).

Defensively, Texas has been better in home games this season, ceding 53.8 points per game, compared to 63.9 when playing on the road.

The Longhorns have been scoring 66.1 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's significantly lower than the 73.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

East Carolina Performance Insights