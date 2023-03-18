Saturday's game that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) versus the Toledo Rockets (28-4) at Thompson-Boling Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-63 in favor of Iowa State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Rockets won their last game 73-58 against Bowling Green on Saturday.

Toledo vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Toledo vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 74, Toledo 63

Toledo Schedule Analysis

On December 8, the Rockets picked up their best win of the season, a 71-68 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who rank No. 18 in the AP's Top 25.

Toledo has four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Cyclones have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 198th-most in the country.

Toledo has 15 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins

71-68 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 8

73-58 over Bowling Green (No. 68) on March 11

62-56 at home over Bowling Green (No. 68) on March 4

72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 76) on February 25

83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on January 11

Toledo Performance Insights