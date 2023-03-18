Toledo vs. Iowa State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) versus the Toledo Rockets (28-4) at Thompson-Boling Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-63 in favor of Iowa State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 18.
The Rockets won their last game 73-58 against Bowling Green on Saturday.
Toledo vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Toledo vs. Iowa State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 74, Toledo 63
Toledo Schedule Analysis
- On December 8, the Rockets picked up their best win of the season, a 71-68 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who rank No. 18 in the AP's Top 25.
- Toledo has four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, the Cyclones have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 198th-most in the country.
- Toledo has 15 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.
Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-68 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 8
- 73-58 over Bowling Green (No. 68) on March 11
- 62-56 at home over Bowling Green (No. 68) on March 4
- 72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 76) on February 25
- 83-76 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on January 11
Toledo Performance Insights
- The Rockets' +357 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.6 points per game (44th in college basketball) while allowing 62.4 per contest (120th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Toledo is scoring more points (74.9 per game) than it is overall (73.6) in 2022-23.
- The Rockets average 74.9 points per game at home, and 73.1 away.
- In 2022-23 Toledo is giving up 5.6 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than on the road (65.3).
- In their past 10 games, the Rockets are tallying 72.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 73.6.
