The No. 12 Toledo Rockets (28-4) are trying to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones (22-9) on Saturday. This 5-12 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 3:30 PM.

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Toledo vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

The Rockets put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 64.1 the Cyclones allow.

When it scores more than 64.1 points, Toledo is 21-2.

Iowa State's record is 15-5 when it gives up fewer than 73.6 points.

The 75.5 points per game the Cyclones put up are 13.1 more points than the Rockets allow (62.4).

Iowa State is 19-6 when scoring more than 62.4 points.

When Toledo allows fewer than 75.5 points, it is 23-3.

The Cyclones are making 42.5% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Rockets concede to opponents (37.8%).

The Rockets make 49.5% of their shots from the field, 11.5% higher than the Cyclones' defensive field-goal percentage.

Toledo Schedule