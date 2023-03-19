How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (21-13) hit the court against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13) at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023 on FloSports.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- This season, the Vikings have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Colonels' opponents have made.
- Cleveland State has a 17-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Vikings are the 110th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank seventh.
- The Vikings score 71.7 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 72.1 the Colonels give up.
- Cleveland State has a 12-1 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Cleveland State has played better in home games this season, posting 74.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game in road games.
- The Vikings are giving up 67.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.5 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (68.6).
- In terms of three-pointers, Cleveland State has played better when playing at home this year, draining 5.6 threes per game with a 31.5% three-point percentage, compared to 4.5 threes per game and a 29.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 75-70
|Wolstein Center
|3/6/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 93-80
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|3/7/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|L 63-61
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Ocean Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.