Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13) square off against the Cleveland State Vikings (21-13) at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023 on FloSports.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State matchup.
Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloSports
Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
|Cleveland State Moneyline
Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends
- Cleveland State has put together a 16-16-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Vikings are 9-5 ATS this year when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
- Eastern Kentucky has compiled a 19-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- Colonels games have hit the over 11 out of 30 times this season.
