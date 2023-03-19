Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 19
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13) and the Cleveland State Vikings (21-13) play in a game with no set line at Ocean Center on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on FloSports.
Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: FloSports
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Vikings Betting Records & Stats
- The Vikings have hit the over in 18 of their 31 games with a set total (58.1%).
- Cleveland State's ATS record is 16-15-0 this year.
- Cleveland State (16-15-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63% of the time, 11.4% less often than Eastern Kentucky (17-10-0) this year.
Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Eastern Kentucky
|77.4
|149.1
|72.1
|140.2
|148.7
|Cleveland State
|71.7
|149.1
|68.1
|140.2
|136.2
Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends
- Cleveland State has gone 7-3 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Vikings have gone over the total seven times.
- The Vikings average only 0.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Colonels give up (72.1).
- When it scores more than 72.1 points, Cleveland State is 8-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Eastern Kentucky
|17-10-0
|11-16-0
|Cleveland State
|16-15-0
|18-13-0
Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits
|Eastern Kentucky
|Cleveland State
|14-2
|Home Record
|13-3
|5-10
|Away Record
|7-9
|9-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|7-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-7-0
|86.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.1
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
