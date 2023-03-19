The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13) and the Cleveland State Vikings (21-13) play in a game with no set line at Ocean Center on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on FloSports.

Vikings Betting Records & Stats

The Vikings have hit the over in 18 of their 31 games with a set total (58.1%).

Cleveland State's ATS record is 16-15-0 this year.

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Kentucky 77.4 149.1 72.1 140.2 148.7 Cleveland State 71.7 149.1 68.1 140.2 136.2

Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends

Cleveland State has gone 7-3 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Vikings have gone over the total seven times.

The Vikings average only 0.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Colonels give up (72.1).

When it scores more than 72.1 points, Cleveland State is 8-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Kentucky 17-10-0 11-16-0 Cleveland State 16-15-0 18-13-0

Cleveland State vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits

Eastern Kentucky Cleveland State 14-2 Home Record 13-3 5-10 Away Record 7-9 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

