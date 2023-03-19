Xavier vs. Pittsburgh: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (26-9) will take to the court against the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips at 12:10 PM.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Pittsburgh matchup.
Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Xavier Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Xavier (-5.5)
|151.5
|-210
|+175
|DraftKings
|Xavier (-5)
|152
|-210
|+180
|PointsBet
|Xavier (-5)
|152.5
|-225
|+185
Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Xavier has covered 18 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 33 times this season.
- Pittsburgh has compiled a 23-10-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 21 out of 34 times this year.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5500
- Xavier is only 23rd-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5500), but 20th-best according to computer rankings.
- The Musketeers have had the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +5500.
- Xavier has a 1.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
