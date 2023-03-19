The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (26-9) will take to the court against the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips at 12:10 PM.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Pittsburgh matchup.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Xavier has covered 18 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 33 times this season.

Pittsburgh has compiled a 23-10-1 record against the spread this season.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 21 out of 34 times this year.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 Xavier is only 23rd-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5500), but 20th-best according to computer rankings.

The Musketeers have had the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +5500.

Xavier has a 1.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

