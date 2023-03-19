The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (26-9) attempt to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 12:10 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Pittsburgh matchup.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Xavier is 18-15-0 ATS this season.

The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 20 out of 33 times this season.

Pittsburgh is 23-10-1 ATS this season.

In the Panthers' 34 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5500), Xavier is 23rd-best in college basketball. It is three spots higher than that, 20th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Musketeers were +8000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +5500, which is the 70th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 1.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.