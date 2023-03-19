Sunday's contest features the Xavier Musketeers (26-9) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) clashing at Greensboro Coliseum (on March 19) at 12:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-73 victory for Xavier.

Based on our computer prediction, Pittsburgh should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 151.5 total.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Xavier -5.5

Xavier -5.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -210, Pittsburgh +175

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 77, Pittsburgh 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Pittsburgh

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+5.5)



Pittsburgh (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Xavier's record against the spread so far this season is 16-15-0, and Pittsburgh's is 21-11-0. The Musketeers are 19-12-0 and the Panthers are 20-12-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 156.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total. Xavier is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games, while Pittsburgh has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +255 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.2 points per game. They're putting up 81.1 points per game to rank 11th in college basketball and are giving up 73.9 per contest to rank 291st in college basketball.

The 34.8 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 35th in college basketball, and are 5.8 more than the 29 its opponents collect per contest.

Xavier makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

The Musketeers score 101.2 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball), while allowing 92.1 points per 100 possessions (197th in college basketball).

Xavier has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (222nd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (213th in college basketball).

Pittsburgh Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 75.2 points per game (92nd in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per contest (153rd in college basketball). They have a +205 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Pittsburgh grabs 33.1 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while allowing 31.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.5 boards per game.

Pittsburgh connects on 1.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.1 (29th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

Pittsburgh has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (60th in college basketball) while forcing 11 (266th in college basketball).

