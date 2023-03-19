When the Xavier Musketeers and Pittsburgh Panthers face off in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday at 12:10 PM ET, Jack Nunge and Jamarius Burton will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: CBS

Xavier's Last Game

In its previous game, Xavier beat Kennesaw State on Friday, 72-67. Jerome Hunter scored a team-high 24 points (and contributed zero assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerome Hunter 24 5 0 1 1 0 Souley Boum 17 5 2 0 0 1 Colby Jones 12 6 4 1 0 0

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge puts up a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 14 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 52.1% from the field and 41.1% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Colby Jones is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.3), and also puts up 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Zach Freemantle averages 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 58.5% from the field.

Adam Kunkel posts 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)