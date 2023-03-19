The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (26-9) will take to the court against the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This matchup tips off at 12:10 PM.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Panthers allow to opponents.

Xavier is 23-6 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 35th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 95th.

The Musketeers record 81.1 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 69.3 the Panthers give up.

When Xavier scores more than 69.3 points, it is 23-3.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

Xavier averages 83.6 points per game in home games, compared to 80.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.

The Musketeers allow 71.7 points per game at home this season, compared to 77.1 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, Xavier has fared worse when playing at home this season, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game and a 40.5% percentage in road games.

Xavier Schedule