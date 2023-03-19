How to Watch Xavier vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (26-9) will take to the court against the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This matchup tips off at 12:10 PM.
Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- Xavier is 23-6 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 35th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 95th.
- The Musketeers record 81.1 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 69.3 the Panthers give up.
- When Xavier scores more than 69.3 points, it is 23-3.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- Xavier averages 83.6 points per game in home games, compared to 80.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
- The Musketeers allow 71.7 points per game at home this season, compared to 77.1 in away games.
- Looking at three-pointers, Xavier has fared worse when playing at home this season, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game and a 40.5% percentage in road games.
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Creighton
|W 82-60
|Madison Square Garden
|3/11/2023
|Marquette
|L 65-51
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 72-67
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
