The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (26-9) are 4.5-point favorites to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) on Sunday at 12:10 PM on CBS. The matchup's over/under is 152.5.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -4.5 152.5

Xavier Betting Records & Stats

Xavier and its opponents have combined to score more than 152.5 points in 18 of 31 games this season.

The average total in Xavier's outings this year is 155, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Musketeers have put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread.

Xavier has entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 17, or 85%, of those games.

Xavier has a record of 10-3, a 76.9% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from Xavier, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 18 58.1% 81.1 156.3 73.9 143.2 152.2 Pittsburgh 8 25% 75.2 156.3 69.3 143.2 140.9

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

Xavier has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

The Musketeers have gone over the total in three of their past 10 games.

The Musketeers score 11.8 more points per game (81.1) than the Panthers give up (69.3).

Xavier has a 14-8 record against the spread and a 23-3 record overall when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 16-15-0 4-9 19-12-0 Pittsburgh 21-11-0 8-3 20-12-0

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits

Xavier Pittsburgh 15-2 Home Record 14-3 7-4 Away Record 7-5 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

