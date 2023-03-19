The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (26-9) take to the court against the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) with a Sweet 16 berth in the Midwest Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum. Xavier is a 5.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on CBS. The matchup has a point total of 151.5.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -5.5 151.5

Xavier Betting Records & Stats

In 18 games this season, Xavier and its opponents have scored more than 151.5 combined points.

The average point total in Xavier's outings this year is 155, 3.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Musketeers' ATS record is 16-15-0 this season.

This season, Xavier has won 17 out of the 20 games, or 85%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Xavier has won 10 of its 13 games, or 76.9%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Xavier, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 18 58.1% 81.1 156.3 73.9 143.2 152.2 Pittsburgh 8 25% 75.2 156.3 69.3 143.2 140.9

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

Xavier has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

The Musketeers have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.

The Musketeers average 81.1 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 69.3 the Panthers allow.

Xavier has a 14-8 record against the spread and a 23-3 record overall when putting up more than 69.3 points.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 16-15-0 4-8 19-12-0 Pittsburgh 21-11-0 7-3 20-12-0

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits

Xavier Pittsburgh 15-2 Home Record 14-3 7-4 Away Record 7-5 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

