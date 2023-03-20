Buddy Hield and his Indiana Pacers teammates face off versus the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hield, in his most recent time out, had 13 points and two steals in a 141-121 loss to the 76ers.

Below we will break down Hield's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.1 14.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 5.6 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.9 PRA 24.5 24.8 22.9 PR 21.5 22.1 20 3PM 3.5 3.7 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Buddy Hield's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 14.8% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.

He's connected on 3.7 threes per game, or 26.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pacers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

Conceding 117.5 points per contest, the Hornets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Hornets have allowed 46.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the NBA.

Giving up 25.9 assists per game, the Hornets are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

The Hornets are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Buddy Hield vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 31 21 1 2 4 1 0 11/16/2022 31 19 2 4 3 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hield or any of his Pacers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.