Monday's contest features the Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) squaring off at Value City Arena (on March 20) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 victory for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes enter this matchup following an 80-66 win over JMU on Saturday.

Ohio State vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Ohio State vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 71, North Carolina 67

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Buckeyes beat the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, 79-75, on March 4.

The Buckeyes have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (nine).

Ohio State has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 23) on November 30

66-57 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 31

74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20

Ohio State Performance Insights