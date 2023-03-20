The No. 6 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) on Monday at 4:00 PM. The winner will move on to the Sweet 16 in the N/A Region bracket.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Ohio State vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Tar Heels score only 0.7 more points per game (68.9) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (68.2).
  • North Carolina has put together a 15-1 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.
  • Ohio State's record is 17-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.9 points.
  • The Buckeyes put up 80.7 points per game, 21.2 more points than the 59.5 the Tar Heels give up.
  • Ohio State has a 23-4 record when putting up more than 59.5 points.
  • North Carolina is 20-8 when giving up fewer than 80.7 points.
  • The Buckeyes shoot 46.3% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Tar Heels concede defensively.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Indiana W 79-75 Target Center
3/5/2023 Iowa L 105-72 Target Center
3/18/2023 JMU W 80-66 Value City Arena
3/20/2023 North Carolina - Value City Arena

