How to Watch the Pacers vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte Hornets (22-50) will attempt to stop a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (32-39) on March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Pacers vs. Hornets with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
- Indiana is 19-14 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
- The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 24th.
- The Pacers put up only 1.6 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Hornets give up (117.5).
- Indiana is 20-11 when scoring more than 117.5 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Pacers have played better at home this year, putting up 118.6 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game when playing on the road.
- Indiana is giving up 118.2 points per game this season at home, which is 0.2 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (118.4).
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Pacers have fared better at home this year, making 14.2 treys per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 13.5 threes per game and a 36.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Out
|Knee
|Isaiah Jackson
|Questionable
|Knee
|Chris Duarte
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Kendall Brown
|Out
|Tibia
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Questionable
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.