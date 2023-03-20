Monday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (26-9) and the Louisville Cardinals (24-11) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 71-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Texas squad securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Longhorns earned a 79-40 victory against East Carolina.

Texas vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 71, Louisville 62

Texas Schedule Analysis

When the Longhorns beat the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 16 in the AP's Top 25) on January 25 by a score of 78-58, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

The Longhorns have nine wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Texas has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15

67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25

68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 34) on January 22

62-48 over USC (No. 37) on December 18

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals defeated the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 64-38 win on March 4, which was their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins, but also tied for the 24th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Longhorns have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 121st-most in the country.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 29) on January 15

83-81 over Drake (No. 44) on March 18

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns average 73.5 points per game (45th in college basketball) while giving up 57 per outing (27th in college basketball). They have a +577 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game.

With 72.3 points per game in Big 12 action, Texas is putting up 1.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (73.5 PPG).

The Longhorns are scoring 78.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 6.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (71.9).

In 2022-23, Texas is surrendering 53 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 63.9.

The Longhorns have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 66 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.5 points fewer than the 73.5 they've scored this year.

Louisville Performance Insights