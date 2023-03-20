Toledo vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest features the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) and the Toledo Rockets (29-4) squaring off at Thompson-Boling Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-64 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Rockets took care of business in their last game 80-73 against Iowa State on Saturday.
Toledo vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Toledo vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 76, Toledo 64
Toledo Schedule Analysis
- The Rockets took down the No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones in an 80-73 win on March 18, which was their best win of the season.
- The Rockets have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three).
- Toledo has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Volunteers are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 66th-most victories.
- Toledo has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).
Toledo 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-73 over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on March 18
- 71-68 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 8
- 73-58 over Bowling Green (No. 69) on March 11
- 62-56 at home over Bowling Green (No. 69) on March 4
- 72-70 on the road over Ball State (No. 71) on February 25
Toledo Performance Insights
- The Rockets put up 73.8 points per game (44th in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per outing (133rd in college basketball). They have a +364 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11 points per game.
- In MAC action, Toledo has averaged 1.1 more points (74.9) than overall (73.8) in 2022-23.
- At home the Rockets are putting up 74.9 points per game, 1.8 more than they are averaging away (73.1).
- In 2022-23 Toledo is conceding 5.6 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than away (65.3).
- The Rockets are scoring 73.3 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 0.5 fewer points than their average for the season (73.8).
