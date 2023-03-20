The No. 4 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) take to the court against the No. 12 seed Toledo Rockets (29-4) with a Sweet 16 berth in the N/A Region of the bracket on the line on Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Toledo vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Rockets put up 7.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Lady Volunteers give up (66.3).

When it scores more than 66.3 points, Toledo is 20-1.

Tennessee has a 19-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.

The 77 points per game the Lady Volunteers record are 14.2 more points than the Rockets give up (62.8).

Tennessee has a 20-8 record when putting up more than 62.8 points.

Toledo is 25-3 when giving up fewer than 77 points.

This season the Lady Volunteers are shooting 43.2% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Rockets give up.

The Rockets make 49.1% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Lady Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Toledo Schedule