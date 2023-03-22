Buddy Hield and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be facing the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hield, in his most recent appearance, had 20 points in a 115-109 loss to the Hornets.

In this piece we'll dive into Hield's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.1 15.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 5.6 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.8 PRA 22.5 24.8 23.9 PR 20.5 22.1 21.1 3PM 3.5 3.7 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Buddy Hield's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Buddy Hield has made 6.1 shots per game, which adds up to 14.6% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 8.7 threes per game, or 22.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Hield's Pacers average 104.7 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Raptors are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Raptors are the fifth-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 112.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Raptors are ninth in the league, allowing 42.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Raptors have given up 26.2 per contest, 25th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors have given up 12.2 makes per game, 13th in the NBA.

Buddy Hield vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 30 19 5 4 4 0 0 11/12/2022 28 22 8 2 5 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hield or any of his Pacers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.