The Utah Valley Wolverines (27-8) hit the court against the Cincinnati Bearcats (23-12) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 on ESPN2.

Cincinnati vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah

UCCU Center in Orem, Utah TV: ESPN

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Cincinnati has compiled a 19-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.1% from the field.

The Wolverines are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bearcats rank 89th.

The Bearcats' 77.4 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 68.1 the Wolverines give up to opponents.

Cincinnati has a 19-7 record when allowing fewer than 77.2 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison

At home Cincinnati is putting up 82.6 points per game, 11.7 more than it is averaging away (70.9).

In 2022-23 the Bearcats are conceding 3.7 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than away (70.8).

Beyond the arc, Cincinnati has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (35.7%). But it sinks the same number of trifectas at home as away (8.6 per game).

Cincinnati Schedule