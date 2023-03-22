The Utah Valley Wolverines (27-8) play the Cincinnati Bearcats (23-12) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday at UCCU Center. Aziz Bandaogo of the Wolverines and David Dejulius of the Bearcats are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN2.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Utah Valley

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: UCCU Center

UCCU Center Location: Orem, Utah

Orem, Utah TV: ESPN2

Cincinnati's Last Game

Cincinnati was victorious in its previous game against Hofstra, 79-65, on Saturday. Landers Nolley II was its high scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Landers Nolley II 20 6 2 2 1 1 Viktor Lakhin 16 8 1 1 1 0 David Dejulius 15 2 9 2 0 1

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Nolley is putting up team highs in points (16.7 per game) and assists (2.6). And he is contributing 5.8 rebounds, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

Dejulius paces the Bearcats in assists (5.4 per game), and puts up 14.7 points and 2.2 rebounds. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Viktor Lakhin is averaging a team-best 7.0 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 11.7 points and 0.5 assists, making 62.4% of his shots from the field.

Mika Adams-Woods gets the Bearcats 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Bearcats receive 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Jeremiah Davenport.

Cincinnati Top Performers (Last 10 Games)