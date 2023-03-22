Tyrese Haliburton Injury Status - Pacers vs. Raptors Injury Report March 22
See the injury report for the Indiana Pacers (32-40), which currently has three players listed (including Tyrese Haliburton), as the Pacers prepare for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (35-37) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Pacers fell in their most recent game 115-109 against the Hornets on Monday. The Pacers got a team-best 20 points from Myles Turner in the loss.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|20.8
|3.7
|10.4
|Chris Duarte
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|8.0
|2.6
|1.4
|Kendall Brown
|SG
|Out
|Tibia
|1.5
|1.0
|0.5
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot), Gary Trent Jr.: Questionable (Elbow), Precious Achiuwa: Questionable (Hamstring), Dalano Banton: Out (Thumb), Scottie Barnes: Questionable (Wrist)
Pacers vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: BSIN and SportsNet
Pacers Season Insights
- The Pacers' 115.8 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 112.1 the Raptors give up.
- Indiana is 26-16 when it scores more than 112.1 points.
- The Pacers are scoring 121.2 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 5.4 more than their average for the season (115.8).
- Indiana knocks down 13.8 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), 1.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.5% from beyond the arc (12th in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 37.3%.
- The Pacers rank 24th in the NBA with 110.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 25th defensively with 114.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Pacers vs. Raptors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Raptors
|-9
|234
