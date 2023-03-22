See the injury report for the Indiana Pacers (32-40), which currently has three players listed (including Tyrese Haliburton), as the Pacers prepare for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (35-37) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Pacers fell in their most recent game 115-109 against the Hornets on Monday. The Pacers got a team-best 20 points from Myles Turner in the loss.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyrese Haliburton PG Questionable Knee 20.8 3.7 10.4 Chris Duarte SF Questionable Ankle 8.0 2.6 1.4 Kendall Brown SG Out Tibia 1.5 1.0 0.5

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot), Gary Trent Jr.: Questionable (Elbow), Precious Achiuwa: Questionable (Hamstring), Dalano Banton: Out (Thumb), Scottie Barnes: Questionable (Wrist)

Pacers vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: BSIN and SportsNet

Pacers Season Insights

The Pacers' 115.8 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 112.1 the Raptors give up.

Indiana is 26-16 when it scores more than 112.1 points.

The Pacers are scoring 121.2 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 5.4 more than their average for the season (115.8).

Indiana knocks down 13.8 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), 1.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.5% from beyond the arc (12th in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 37.3%.

The Pacers rank 24th in the NBA with 110.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 25th defensively with 114.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Pacers vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -9 234

