Wednesday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Toronto Raptors (35-37) and the Indiana Pacers (32-40) at Scotiabank Arena features the Pacers' Buddy Hield as a player to watch.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Pacers' Last Game

On Monday, in their last game, the Pacers fell to the Hornets 115-109. With 20 points, Myles Turner was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Myles Turner 20 7 5 0 0 0 Buddy Hield 20 4 1 0 0 4 Bennedict Mathurin 18 3 2 1 0 1

Pacers Players to Watch

Hield is posting 17.1 points, 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range (ninth in league), with 3.7 treys per contest (third in NBA).

Turner is No. 1 on the Pacers in rebounding (7.6 per game), and posts 18 points and 1.4 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in the NBA).

Bennedict Mathurin is putting up 16.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 8 points, 3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, making 52.9% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Buddy Hield 15.5 5.6 2.8 1.2 0.3 2.8 Myles Turner 13.6 3.7 1.7 0.5 1.9 0.4 Jordan Nwora 13.3 4.8 2.4 0.8 0.4 2.1 Tyrese Haliburton 12.9 1.5 5.2 0.2 0.2 1.5 T.J. McConnell 8.5 3.1 5.4 1.5 0.2 0.5

