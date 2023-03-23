There are four Sweet 16 games on the March Madness slate for March 23, with No. 3 Gonzaga taking on No. 2 UCLA as one of the day's best matchups. Find more info on game times, betting odds, and details on how to watch upcoming NCAA Tournament games below.

Watch select tournament games live on fuboTV! Keep reading for game-specific information and links.

Sweet 16 Odds and How to Watch

No. 7 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

How to Watch Michigan State vs Kansas State

TV: TBS

Michigan State vs Kansas State Odds

Favorite: Michigan State (-1.5)

Michigan State (-1.5) Total: 138.5

138.5 Michigan State Moneyline: -125

-125 Kansas State Moneyline: +105

No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 4 UConn Huskies

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch Arkansas vs UConn

TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Arkansas vs UConn Odds

No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls vs. No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs Tennessee

TV: TBS

Florida Atlantic vs Tennessee Odds

No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 2 UCLA Bruins

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch Gonzaga vs UCLA

TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Gonzaga vs UCLA Odds

