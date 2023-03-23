Jarrett Allen Player Prop Bets: Cavaliers vs. Nets - March 23
Jarrett Allen's Cleveland Cavaliers take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Allen, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Nets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|14.3
|12.0
|Rebounds
|10.5
|9.9
|9.7
|Assists
|--
|1.7
|1.8
|PRA
|24.5
|25.9
|23.5
|PR
|23.5
|24.2
|21.7
Looking to bet on one or more of Jarrett Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Nets
- Allen has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 6.0 per game, which account for 9.3% and 12.3%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Allen's opponents, the Nets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.1 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.7 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.
- Giving up 112.9 points per game, the Nets are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.
- The Nets give up 45.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 26th in the league.
- The Nets concede 23.3 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.
Jarrett Allen vs. the Nets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/21/2023
|35
|12
|14
|1
|0
|2
|0
|12/26/2022
|32
|10
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Allen or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.