Ricky Rubio and the Cleveland Cavaliers match up versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Rubio, in his most recent game (March 21 win against the Nets) put up eight points.

In this article we will look at Rubio's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Ricky Rubio Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 5.8 6.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.2 Assists 3.5 3.4 2.9 PRA -- 11.5 11.3 PR -- 8.1 8.4 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.5



Ricky Rubio Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Ricky Rubio has made 2.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 1.7% of his team's total makes.

Rubio is averaging 2.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 2.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers rank 25th in possessions per game with 98.7. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per contest.

The Nets are the 13th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.9 points per game.

The Nets are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 45.1 rebounds per game.

Giving up 23.3 assists per game, the Nets are the third-ranked squad in the league.

The Nets allow 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Ricky Rubio vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 19 8 0 1 0 0 1

