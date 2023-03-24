Pacers vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (50-23) square off against the Indiana Pacers (33-40) as double-digit, 12-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Pacers vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 122 - Pacers 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 12)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- The Celtics have had less success against the spread than the Pacers this season, tallying an ATS record of 37-33-3, as opposed to the 39-33-1 record of the Pacers.
- Boston (3-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 12 points or more this season (42.9%) than Indiana (1-1) does as a 12+-point underdog (50%).
- Indiana and its opponents have gone over the over/under 50.7% of the time this season (37 out of 73). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (39 out of 73).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 48-20, a better record than the Pacers have recorded (23-33) as moneyline underdogs.
Pacers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Indiana is 12th in the league offensively (115.9 points scored per game) and fifth-worst defensively (118.2 points conceded).
- This season the Pacers are ranked sixth in the NBA in assists at 26.8 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Pacers are fifth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.8). They are 11th in 3-point percentage at 36.6%.
- Indiana takes 57.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67% of Indiana's buckets are 2-pointers, and 33% are 3-pointers.
