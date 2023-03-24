March Madness Preview: How to Watch NCAA Games, Odds & Game Information - March 24
The Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament on March 24 has four games on the schedule, with the most intriguing matchup being a clash between No. 5 San Diego State and No. 1 Alabama. For information on game times, odds, betting trends, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.
Sweet 16 Odds and How to Watch
No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs vs. No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
How to Watch San Diego State vs Alabama
- TV: TBS
San Diego State vs Alabama Odds
No. 5 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 1 Houston Cougars
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
How to Watch Miami (FL) vs Houston
- TV: CBS
Miami (FL) vs Houston Odds
No. 15 Princeton Tigers vs. No. 6 Creighton Bluejays
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
How to Watch Princeton vs Creighton
- TV: TBS
No. 3 Xavier Musketeers vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
How to Watch Xavier vs Texas
- TV: CBS
Xavier vs Texas Odds
