Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Alabama -7.5

Alabama -7.5 Point Total: 135.5

135.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -350, San Diego State +260

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting registered is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the registration process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to bet on the Crimson Tide versus Aztecs game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet, such as the Crimson Tide (-350) in this matchup, means that you think the Crimson Tide will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $12.86 back.

Spread betting, like betting on the Crimson Tide at -7.5, is a little more complicated. However, in certain situations, it can provide a bigger payout. In this case, the -7.5 means that the Crimson Tide must defeat their opponent by at least eight points to "cover the spread." If the Crimson Tide don't win by at least eight points, or lose the game outright, then the Aztecs will "cover" the spread, making them the right choice.

Other bets you can make

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on game props (will Alabama win the race to five points?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.