Friday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Boston Celtics (50-23) and the Indiana Pacers (33-40) at TD Garden features the Pacers' Buddy Hield as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on NBA TV with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers won their most recent game versus the Raptors, 118-114, on Wednesday. Andrew Nembhard was their leading scorer with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Andrew Nembhard 25 2 10 0 0 3 Myles Turner 16 7 3 0 1 0 Bennedict Mathurin 15 2 0 1 1 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Pacers Players to Watch

Hield is averaging 17.1 points, 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.4% from 3-point range (ninth in league), with 3.6 treys per game (third in league).

Myles Turner is averaging a team-leading 7.5 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 17.9 points and 1.5 assists, making 54.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Bennedict Mathurin gets the Pacers 16.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

T.J. McConnell is putting up 8.1 points, 3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, making 52.6% of his shots from the floor.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Buddy Hield 15.8 5.7 2.7 1.1 0.4 2.8 T.J. McConnell 9.1 3 5.7 1.6 0.3 0.5 Myles Turner 12.8 3.7 1.9 0.4 1.6 0.3 Andrew Nembhard 13.6 2.1 4.3 0.5 0.1 1.5 Jordan Nwora 12.7 4.5 2.3 0.8 0.4 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.