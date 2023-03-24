The No. 3-seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) on Friday at 9:45 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at T-Mobile Center airing on CBS.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.

Xavier vs. Texas Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Xavier vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Xavier Moneyline

Xavier vs. Texas Betting Trends

Xavier is 19-15-0 ATS this year.

The Musketeers have been an underdog by 4 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Texas has compiled an 18-17-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Longhorns' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Bookmakers have moved the Musketeers' national championship odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +3500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 63rd-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

