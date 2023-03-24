Friday's game between the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and Xavier Musketeers (27-9) squaring off at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at TBA on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the point spread (4.5) against Texas. The two teams are projected to go over the 147.5 total.

Xavier vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -200, Xavier +165

Xavier vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Texas

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (147.5)



Texas has a 17-16-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Xavier, who is 17-15-0 ATS. The Longhorns have a 15-18-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Musketeers have a record of 20-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams average 158.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests, while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +266 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.2 points per game (11th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per contest (286th in college basketball).

Xavier wins the rebound battle by 5.5 boards on average. It records 34.8 rebounds per game, 35th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.3.

Xavier makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 38.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.5%.

Xavier forces 11.4 turnovers per game (225th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (216th in college basketball).

